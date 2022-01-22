Taupō hillside fire 'contained', evacuated residents return home

People have been able to return to their homes, after a large vegetation fire in Taupō on Saturday evening led to some Rickit St residents being evacuated.

Fire and Emergency NZ said the fire is now contained, after nine fire engines and a helicopter were used to fight the blaze.

Fire burns near homes in Taupo. (Source: Steve Green)

"The helicopter will keep operating until 9pm to assist in dampening before it gets dark," Fire and Emergency NZ say.

Earlier, police evacuated residents in the area, including a local rest home.

People are asked to avoid the Rickit St area, near the wastewater treatment plant and cemetery.

Earlier on Saturday, a large vegetation fire broke out in Upper Hutt.

Firefighters were called to the scene on Saturday afternoon and worked to protect nearby properties on Evergreen Crescent.

The fire hasn't been fully extinguished, but crews have limited it to only around two hectares in size.