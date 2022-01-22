Firefighters say Upper Hutt vegetation blaze 'under control'

A large vegetation fire in the Upper Hutt suburb of Trentham has been brought under control by multiple fire crews.

The fire hasn't been fully extinguished, but crews have limited it to only around two hectares in size. A third helicopter is also en route to help put out the fire.

Firefighters were called to the scene on Saturday afternoon and worked to protect nearby properties on Evergreen Crescent. Two helicopters had also been called in to support firefighting efforts.

"As a precaution, around ten nearby properties have been asked to prepare to evacuate if required," Fire and Emergency NZ said in a statement around 4pm.

According to RNZ, locals made offers for those evacuating to take shelter in their houses with pets if needed.

Fire crews had asked members of the public to stay away in order to allow them to do their jobs.