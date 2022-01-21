SH1 near Levin closed, three injured, after two-car crash

State Highway One at Poroutawhao, near Levin, is closed in both directions after a two-car crash on Friday afternoon.

A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash. (Source: 1News)

Police said the two-car crash occurred about 3.25pm and two people have serious injuries while one person has moderate injuries.

The road is currently closed in both directions and traffic control is being put in place.

SH1 POROUTAWHAO, MANAWATU-WHANGANUI - CRASH - 3:50PM

Due to a crash, the road is CLOSED near the intersection with Oturoa Rd. Please take extra care along this route and expect DELAYS while emergency services clear the road. Follow the directions of emergency services onsite. ^DL pic.twitter.com/eKSB4V9D5Z — Waka Kotahi NZTA Central North Island (@WakaKotahiCNI) January 21, 2022

Fire and Emergency NZ told 1News they were also responding to the accident which left two cars in flames.

There’s no reports of anyone trapped in either vehicle. Two fire crews responded from Foxton and Waitarere.

NZ Transport Agency is warning travellers to take extra care and expect delays.