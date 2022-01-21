Second possible Omicron case in Auckland Airport worker

New locations of interest are expected after another possible Omicron case has been detected in an Auckland Airport worker.

International arrivals gate (Source: istock.com)

In its daily Covid-19 statement on Friday, the Ministry of Health said the new case was not linked to previous cases that had the Omicron variant of the virus.

The case has been infectious since Sunday and “initial” locations of interest are expected to be published later on Friday.

Health officials said they do not know how the person caught the virus at this stage.

The full list of locations of interest, which continues to be updated, can be found here.

The ministry said one of the airport worker's household contacts has also tested positive, while another tested negative. Testing for all workplace and household close contacts is also expected to take place.

The ministry was informed of the airport worker’s positive test result on Thursday after the case had a routine surveillance test on Tuesday.

The ministry said whole genome sequencing for the case is still in progress but that it is “prudent” to treat the person as an Omicron case.

Earlier on Wednesday, genome sequencing had confirmed that another worker at Auckland Airport tested positive for the highly-contagious Covid variant.

Health officials said the objective remained to stamp out any onward transmission related to all possible Omicron cases in the community.