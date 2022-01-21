NZDF aerial photos show volcano, Tonga tsunami aftermath

New aerial photos of the Tongan islands have revealed the devastation inflicted by Saturday's volcanic eruption and tsunami.

Volcanic ash covers rooftops on Nomuka Island, a small island with a population of fewer than 500 people. (Source: NZDF)

Released on Friday by the NZDF, the photos were taken by an Orion surveillance flight on Tuesday.

The surveillance flights happened amid communication issues that affected direct-aid efforts.

A photo of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai underwater volcano which erupted and caused a tsunami. (Source: NZDF)

New photos of the aftermath of Saturday’s tsunami and eruption continue to emerge from the islands as communications are restored.

Trees and other vegetation are covered in ash on the coast of the Kolovai village on Tonga’s main island of Tongatapu. (Source: NZDF)

On Friday, New Zealand pledged an additional $2 million in humanitarian funding to Tonga.

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta said the additional funding would allow drinking water, food supplies, and equipment to be sent.

A photo of Kanokupolu Beach with damage reaching inland. (Source: NZDF)

Defence Minister Peeni Henare said New Zealand would continue to send relief aid directly on supply flights and navy vessels.