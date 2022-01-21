NZDF aerial photos show volcano, Tonga tsunami aftermath

New aerial photos of the Tongan islands have revealed the devastation inflicted by Saturday's volcanic eruption and tsunami.
Released on Friday by the NZDF, the photos were taken by an Orion surveillance flight on Tuesday.
The surveillance flights happened amid communication issues that affected direct-aid efforts.
New photos of the aftermath of Saturday’s tsunami and eruption continue to emerge from the islands as communications are restored.
On Friday, New Zealand pledged an additional $2 million in humanitarian funding to Tonga.
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta said the additional funding would allow drinking water, food supplies, and equipment to be sent.
Defence Minister Peeni Henare said New Zealand would continue to send relief aid directly on supply flights and navy vessels.