Meet the finalists for the 2022 UK New Zealander of the Year

Three extraordinary Kiwis living in Britain are vying for this year's coveted title of New Zealander of the Year UK award.

Corey Baker, left, and Emma Rigby BEM. (Source: 1 News)

The glitzy award ceremony, which is held annually in London, is returning for the first time in two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event, established by the NZ Society in 1999, celebrates New Zealanders who have displayed the "get stuck in Kiwi spirit" and gone above and beyond to make a difference in presenting the most positive image of New Zealand within the UK.

“The community stands in the centre of what they achieved and are continue to achieve,” Clarence Tan, the president of the NZ Society (UK), said.

The three finalists include Christchurch-born dancer Corey Baker, Auckland-born charity organiser Loryn Cooper and Rotorua-born businesswoman Emma Rigby.

Baker is being recognised for his work promoting dance during lockdown for the BBC, Greenpeace, COP26 and his recent appointment as choreographer for the 2022 Commonwealth Games. He’s also an advocate for New Zealand and Māori dance and culture.

Cooper, meanwhile, set up the Love Grace Appeal in London, collecting handbags for victims of domestic violence in support of murdered British backpacker Grace Millane.

Loryn Cooper. (Source: 1 News)

Rigby is the founder and director of the award-winning community platform Love Your Doorstep. The platform, set up in 2011, has helped bring her north London borough closer. Rigby was recently awarded an MBE for her "hands-on" community approach.

The ceremony will take place at the Sheraton Grand in Mayfair as part of the annual Waitangi Day Charity Dinner on February 4.

Previous winners include opera legend Dame Kiri Te Kanawa, chef Peter Gordon and Olympic double gold medallist Sir Mark Todd.