Kiwi-born UK businesswoman 'humbled' by New Year Honour

A Kiwi businesswoman and social entrepreneur in the UK has been recognised in the Queen’s New Year Honours list alongside some of Britain’s high-profile names.

Rotorua-born Emma Rigby has been awarded an MBE after 10 years of services to the community.

Rigby said from her north London home that the gong was a great surprise and a great honour.

"It was the beginning of December, I received a letter through the door from the Cabinet office and I thought it was a joke. I’m blown away," she told 1News.

"I just felt so humbled. I suppose when you do a job you love that helps people, which I do, you don't expect to be recognised for it at this kind of level."

An MBE is the third-highest ranking Order of the British Empire award and is given for an outstanding achievement or service to the community.

Rigby is among household names including James Bond star Daniel Craig, tennis player Emma Raducanu and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

Love Your Doorstep founder and director Emma Rigby. (Source: Supplied)

The mother of two is the founder and director of the award-winning social enterprise Love Your Doorstep. Born off the back of the London riots in 2011, Rigby wanted to bring her Enfield community together after not knowing her neighbours, so she created an online platform for localism, community spirit and for entrepreneurs to thrive.

After 10 years and more than 40,000 members, Love Your Doorstep is the go-to community business for Enfield locals to connect.

It also provides support for over 750 local businesses, charities and community organisations.

She credits her drive to succeed to her parents, Neville and Alison Nicholson, who live in Rotorua.

"The best advice my parents gave me was 'just be yourself, stick to your values' and that’s one thing I’ve done the whole way through," she said.

She will be presented her medal at a ceremony at the Royal Garden party at Buckingham Palace.