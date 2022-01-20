Black Ferns do push ups on teammates' necks under Cron's watch

The Black Ferns have enlisted the help of scrum guru Mike Cron and some of his more unique drills to upskill their front rowers at their first training camp of 2022.

The Black Ferns are in Queenstown to start their year as they build up to the Rugby World Cup in October.

After blowing out the cobwebs from the festive season earlier this week with fitness testing including the infamous yo-yo test, the Black Ferns turned to Cron on Thursday as they worked on their scrummaging.

Cron was scrum coach for the All Blacks for 15 years before leaving the national side in 2019. In that time, he helped develop multiple front row stars including Owen Franks and Tony Woodcock, among others.

On Thursday, he had some Black Ferns do one of his more unique drills to improve the neck and core strength of the team's forwards.

Three players were tasked with creating a platform for another to climb up on and do push ups off, but the catch was the one doing the push ups would place their hands on the backs of the necks of two of those making the platform.

The Black Ferns will look to retain the World Cup on home soil in October and November.