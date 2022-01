A truck driver has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after crashing into two houses in Auckland's Titirangi.

House damaged by truck in Titirangi, Auckland. (Source: 1News)

The crash occurred on Golf Rd just before 8.30am on Wednesday.

Police say the driver was taken to Auckland City Hospital.

Emergency services at the scene on Golf Rd, Titirangi. (Source: 1News)

There are no reports of people inside the houses being injured at this stage, police said.

The serious crash unit will examine the scene.