MP in Boris Johnson's party urges him to resign over lockdown party

There were dramatic scenes in the House of Commons as Boris Johnson was urged to step down as British Prime Minister from one of his own MPs.

In this photo provided by UK Parliament, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, in London, Wednesday, January 19, 2022. (Source: Associated Press)

Conservative Party Minister David Davis told the Commons, like many on the benches after spending weeks and months defending Johnson he expected his leader to “shoulder responsibility for the actions they take”, instead accusing the prime minister of doing the total opposite.

“So I’ll remind him of a quotation altogether too familiar to him,” he said.

“You have sat there for too long for all the good you’ve done. In the name of God, go”

Earlier, Johnson was also hit by the defection of another Tory MP who crossed the floor just minutes before the session opened.

The under-fire Prime Minister faced a grilling in the Commons as he fought to keep his job in an increasingly angry chorus of his own MPs amid reports there could be enough letters to trigger a no confidence vote in him.

It comes after some Tories who were furious at Johnson’s handling of the Downing Street party gate scandal, were further angered after their leaders attempt to shift blame in attending one garden party during lockdown.

Johnson claimed nobody told him that his attendance on May 20, 2020 would break the Covid-19 rules he had set.

In the Commons, a defiant Johnson repeatedly refused to rule out resigning.

It’s been reported as many as 20 Tory MPs are planning to submit letters of no confidence in their leader.

The number could breach the 54 letters required for a confidence vote.