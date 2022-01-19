Man accused of fatal subway shove arraigned on murder charge

Source: Associated Press

The man accused of pushing a woman to her death in a New York City subway station was arraigned on a murder charge on Thursday and ordered held without bail.

A person wearing a face mask reading "Stop Asian Hate" attends a candlelight vigil in honour of Michelle Alyssa Go, a victim of a subway attack several days earlier.

Martial Simon, 61, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Michelle Alyssa Go, who was shoved in front of a subway train in the Times Square station on Sunday.

A mental fitness exam was ordered for Simon, who authorities said was on parole for a prior felony conviction at the time of the attack.

His next court date is February 23.

Authorities gave the defendant's name as Simon Martial, but a spokesperson for New York County Defenders Services, which is representing him, said his name is Martial Simon.

A vigil was held in Times Square for Go, who was 40 years old and worked for the consulting firm Deloitte.

A prosecutor in the Manhattan district attorney's office said the office is seeking to determine whether the attack was motivated by racial bias against Go, who was Asian American.

A request for comment was sent to Simon's attorney.

