Kelly Slater could get same visa treatment as Djokovic

Australia has sent a firm warning to another high-profile sports star about trying to get into the country without a Covid-19 vaccination, telling surfer Kelly Slater he has "no chance".

Slater intends to compete in World Surf League events in Australia however the WSL has warned unvaccinated surfers they face significant hurdles reaching competitions following the recent Novak Djokovic visa saga.

Slater is one of two surfing stars - world No.1 Gabriel Medina being the other - yet to reveal their vaccination status which has led Australian government officials to send a firm message.

Federal Sports Minister Richard Colbeck told The Age Slater had "no chance" of getting into Australia if he wasn't vaccinated.

“I reckon he knows the rules. It doesn’t matter whether you’re a surfer, or a tennis player, a tourist or anyone else, those are the rules. They apply to everyone,” Colbeck said.

“I don’t like the chances of him competing in Victoria, and I’d hate to think of what the chances were of him competing in Western Australia.”

Senator Jacqui Lambie added on Today that Australia wasn't the only country holding firm on vaccination.

“These sports people need to realise most countries over the next few months, that is where it is going," she said.

"Unless you are double-vaxxed and lining up for your booster, you ain’t coming. That happened last week to another sports star.”

It comes after Australian officials cancelled tennis star Djokovic's visa earlier this week - an action Slater hit out against on social media.

“Maybe Stockholm syndrome can now change its name to Melbourne/Australia syndrome,” Slater posted on Instagram earlier this month. “It’s sad to see the celebrated division by the ‘virtuous’ vaccinated.

“If you’re vaccinated why are you concerned/worried about anyone else’s status ... unless, of course, it doesn’t protect you? Or you’re scared you’ll catch it or upset you had to take the risk of vaccination yourself.

“So much brainwashed hatred in people’s hearts regardless of vax status.”

Slater also came under fire last October for sharing divisive anti-vaccination advice on social media as he spoke out against the Covid-19 jab and shared disinformation as to why vaccines were not safe.

