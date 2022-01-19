Date, venue set for Covid-plagued Phoenix's FFA Cup semi

Source: 1News

The Wellington Phoenix's FFA Cup semi-final against the Melbourne Victory has been set for next week after it was originally postponed due to Covid-19.

Phoenix players pictured on 14 December, 2021.

Phoenix players pictured on 14 December, 2021. (Source: Photosport)

The Phoenix and Football Australia were forced to reschedule the match after 17 players in the Wellington camp contracted the coronavirus in recent weeks.

However, Football Australia announced Thursday morning the match will now take place on Saturday January 29 at GMHBA Stadium in Geelong.

The Phoenix were originally scheduled to play the Victory in round 12 of the A-League on the same date but Football Australia said that match was postponed to accommodate the semi-final.

The winner of the semi-final on Saturday week will meet the Central Coast Mariners in the final next month after the Mariners defeated Sydney FC 1-0 in the first semi-final in Sydney last night.

The semi-final will kick-off at 6:30pm NZT.

FootballPhoenix

Popular Stories

1

New Covid-19 case in Manawatū

2

New photos emerge from Tonga following eruption, tsunami

3

Ardern to announce any changes to traffic light settings

4

Auckland airport worker confirmed as having Omicron

5

Auckland teen making waves in US basketball scene

Latest Stories

Ardern optimistic NZ won't 'have to use widespread lockdowns'

Date, venue set for Covid-plagued Phoenix's FFA Cup semi

Otto Warmbier's parents get $353K seized from North Korea

Ukraine court refuses to arrest ex-leader in treason case

New Covid-19 case in Manawatū

Related Stories

Phoenix back training as a squad after 17 players got Covid

Phoenix women, men suffer losses to Sydney FC

Waine header enough to give Phoenix win in FFA Cup

Talay tells Phoenix to 'move on' from controversial loss