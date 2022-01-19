Date, venue set for Covid-plagued Phoenix's FFA Cup semi

The Wellington Phoenix's FFA Cup semi-final against the Melbourne Victory has been set for next week after it was originally postponed due to Covid-19.

Phoenix players pictured on 14 December, 2021. (Source: Photosport)

The Phoenix and Football Australia were forced to reschedule the match after 17 players in the Wellington camp contracted the coronavirus in recent weeks.

However, Football Australia announced Thursday morning the match will now take place on Saturday January 29 at GMHBA Stadium in Geelong.

The Phoenix were originally scheduled to play the Victory in round 12 of the A-League on the same date but Football Australia said that match was postponed to accommodate the semi-final.

The winner of the semi-final on Saturday week will meet the Central Coast Mariners in the final next month after the Mariners defeated Sydney FC 1-0 in the first semi-final in Sydney last night.

The semi-final will kick-off at 6:30pm NZT.