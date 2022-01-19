Covid-19: People at 3 Auckland nightclubs told to self-isolate

Three Auckland nightclubs have been named as close contact locations of interest, with anyone who was there at those times told to self-isolate.

Longroom in Ponsonby (Source: Google Maps)

The Ministry of Health confirmed the three bars as locations of interest on Wednesday night.

One of the locations of interest is a popular bar in Ponsonby, the Longroom, which was visited by a person with Covid on Saturday January 15, between the hours of 7 to 9pm.

Two other close contact locations named on Wednesday were:

AV Club Auckland CBD on 38 Customs Street East from Friday 14 January 6pm to Saturday 15 January 5am

Family Bar and Club Auckland CBD on 270 Karangahape Road from Saturday 15 January 9.30pm to Sunday 16 January 12am

People who were at the venues at those times are being told to self-isolate and get a test immediately.

They are also advised to get a test five days after being at the location of interest.

Diners who were sitting inside Ara-Tai Cafe at Half Moon Bay, east Auckland, are also being told to self-isolate and get tested.