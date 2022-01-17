Jamaica qualify bobsled team for Beijing Winter Olympics

Jamaica have conjured memories of 1993 Disney classic Cool Runnings by qualifying a four-man bobsled team for this year's Winter Olympics.

Jamaica competes in the Men's Two-Man Bobsleigh at the 2014 Winter Games. (Source: Getty)

The small Caribbean nation ended a 24-year drought in the discipline by grabbing the final spot in the 28-sled field for the Beijing Games due to their international results this season.

Jamaica qualified in three Olympic bobsled events for the first time in doing so, having earned the last spot in the two-man event and a place in the new women's monobob event.

The four-man bobsled team made headlines in 2020 with their unique off-ice training during the Covid-19 pandemic, which included pushing a Mini Cooper through Peterborough in England.

Jamaica's bobsled team has been a fan favourite at Winter Games since their Olympic debut at the 1988 Calgary Winter Games inspired the 1993 Disney film Cool Runnings.

Since then, at least one Jamaican sled has competed at every Olympics from 1988 to 2002 before making a return in 2014, although the last time they had a four-man entry was in 1998 at the Nagano Games.

Their best finish to date is 14th.

Jamaica's Winter Olympics campaign was also given a boost with the qualification of Benjamin Alexander, a former DJ raised in Great Britain, who qualified a quota spot for the nation in giant slalom.