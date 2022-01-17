Glider pilot dies following southern Canterbury crash

Source: 1News

A person has died after a gliding crash near Omarama, south Canterbury on Monday afternoon.

Omarama Airfield on Monday.

Omarama Airfield on Monday. (Source: 1News)

A Gliding New Zealand spokesperson told 1News the accident occurred at 2.30pm just south of Omarama township.

They said the pilot of the single-seat glider has died. They were a New Zealand citizen but not a local of Omarama.

The Civil Aviation Authority were notified by the rescue coordination centre and are now waiting for further information from emergency services.

They said that a number of pilots spotted the incident and reported the glider inverted into the Mt Saint Cuthbert hillside.

New ZealandAccidents

