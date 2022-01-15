LIVE: Tsunami surge warning for parts of NZ, 'breathing issues' in Tonga

1News has live coverage a day after the large eruption of an underwater volcano in Tonga, causing tsunami waves to hit the Pacific Island kingdom.

Nukuʻalofa-based Mary Fonua said the volcano eruption was “frightening”.

What we know so far:

- Much of the communication network in Tonga went down on Saturday night after it was hit by tsunami waves caused by a large eruption of the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano before 6pm.

- Information coming out of Tonga is scarce, with reports on Sunday morning that many people are experiencing breathing difficulties as a result of ash from the volcano.

8.45am: Civil Defence Northland has confirmed there has been damage to boats at Tutukaka Marina. Photos on social media show one boat driven up onto rocks in the marina. Others show damage has occurred to the marina itself and some boats have sunk at their moorings.

A number of boats were damaged by a tsunami surge at Tutukaka marina in Northland. (Source: Tim Alexander)

8.30am: Video has emerged of a vehicle in Tonga being swept away by tsunami waves. A house partially submerged in water can also be seen. People can be seen watching the drama unfold from a nearby bank.

8.15am: A spokeswoman for the New Zealand Defence Force says it is currently monitoring the situation in Tonga and stands ready to assist if requested by the Tongan Government.

8am: Meanwhile, a tsunami watch previously in place in Samoa has been cancelled. However a tsunami advisory remains in effect due to ongoing eruptions. People in Samoa in low-lying coastal areas are advised to stay away from the sea and beaches.

7.45am: There have also been reports that a rescue operation is underway in Atata, a small island off Nukuʻalofa, which was completely submerged by the tsunami waves.

New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency says tsunami activity continues to be observed. It is expected coastal areas on the north and east coast of the North Island and the Chatham Islands will experience strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges.

People are being asked to stay off beaches and shore areas. There is no need to evacuate unless advised by local civil defence authorities. Coastal inundation is not expected.

7.30am: Access to fresh drinking water looks to be a major issue in Tonga on Sunday. Drinking water was delivered by its National Emergency Management Office to the islands of Fonoi and Mango prior to the eruption and subsequent tsunami waves.

Water was being delivered to islands in Tonga prior to the tsunami. (Source: National Emergency Management Office - NEMO )

7.15am: With communication down in Tonga, information coming out of the island kingdom is scarce. There have been reports of people struggling to breathe as a result of the ash from the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano.