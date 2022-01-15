Kiwis in Tonga urged to register on SafeTravel - MFAT

Kiwis in Tonga are being urged to register their details on SafeTravel after underwater volcano Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai erupted on Saturday, causing tsunami waves to hit the Pacific kingdom.

An eruption at Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai has caused a tsunami, with an evacuation warning in place in Tonga.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said 18 Kiwis are currently registered on SafeTravel as being in Tonga.

A spokeswoman said it has no information to suggest Kiwis have been affected by the eruption and tsunami waves.

"The New Zealand High Commission in Nuku‘alofa is monitoring the situation closely and is in contact with local authorities," she said.

"If you are in the affected area or areas potentially affected by a tsunami you should follow the advice of the local authorities, including any tsunami evacuation orders. Please also keep your family back in New Zealand informed of your wellbeing."

1News understands locals are sheltering at the New Zealand High Commission as the building is on higher ground.

If any Kiwis in Tonga require consular assistance they can contact the New Zealand High Commission in Nuku’alofa on +676 23122 or for consular emergencies +64 99 20 20 20.