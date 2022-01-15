Video captures enormity of shockwave boom after Tonga eruption

A dramatic video captured the moment a massive shockwave boomed through the air after Tonga's Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano erupted late on Saturday afternoon.

In the video people can be seen standing near a beach when a deafening shockwave is heard.

The end of the footage shows them running to safety.

Shortly after the video was taken tsunami waves began hitting the islands of Tonga.

Information coming out of Tonga is scarce, with reports on Sunday morning that many people are experiencing breathing difficulties as a result of ash falling from the sky.

