People warned to stay out of water, off beaches on North Island's east coast

New Zealand Civil Defence has issued a "tsunami activity" alert for parts of the North Island and the Chatham Islands until at least 4am tomorrow (Sunday).

Large surf at beach (file picture).

"We expect New Zealand coastal areas on the north and east coast of the North Island and the Chatham Islands to experience strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges at the shore," Civil Defence says in a statement.

It comes after a large volcanic eruption at Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'pai in Tonga.

"People in or near the sea should move out of the water, off beaches and shore areas and away from harbours, rivers and estuaries until at least 04:00am NZDT Sunday 16 January 2022."

Civil Defence advises there is no need to evacuate areas unless directly advised to by local Civil Defence authorities.

"Coastal inundation (flooding of land areas near the shore) is not expected as a result of this event."

Civil Defence advises people in the affected areas to:

• Move out of the water, off beaches and shore areas and away from harbours, rivers and estuaries.

• Do not go to the coast to watch the unusual wave activity as there may be dangerous and unpredictable surges.

• Listen to local civil defence authorities and follow any instructions.

• Share this information with family, neighbours and friends.

"Strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges will continue for several hours and the threat must be regarded as real until this Advisory is cancelled," Civil Defence says.

