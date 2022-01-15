Video from Tonga shows tsunami sweeping vehicle away

Source: 1News

Tsunami footage from Tonga shows a local running to safety while a vehicle is swept away.

People on an elevated piece of land can be seen filming the surge of water approaching before it sweeps the car away.

A house partially submerged in water can also been seen.

The Pacific Island kingdom was hit by a tsunami after the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano erupted before 6pm on Saturday night.

READ MORE: Live updates - Tsunami surge warning for parts of NZ, breathing issues reported in Tonga

There have also been reports on Sunday morning of people struggling to breathe as a result of the ash from the volcano.

Much of the communication network in Tonga went down on Saturday night. If there have been any casualties or the full extent of the damage is unknown.

