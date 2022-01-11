Men who drowned in Manawatū River named by police

Two men who drowned after going swimming in the Manawatū River earlier this month have been named by police.

Manawatū River (Source: istock.com)

The bodies of Toetu Tonisitino, 39, and Aukusitino Ioane, 25, were recovered on January 2 after they went missing while swimming in the river earlier that day.

The men were from Palmerston North.

"Police's thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to their families."

Police said its investigators will continue to look into the deaths on behalf of the coroner to "establish how this tragedy occurred".

"As the matter has been referred to the coroner, police are unable to comment further regarding the cause of death."

The men's bodies were recovered days after a young girl and the woman who tried to save her drowned in the river.

Eleven-year-old Blae Ler Paw and 27-year-old Mu Mu had gone missing in the water at Ahimate.

Blae Ler Paw, 11, and Mu Mu, 27. (Source: Supplied)

Blae had been swept away by the current and Mu Mu went in to save her.

Both Blae and Mu Mu were Karen refugees from Myanmar. Blae had been in New Zealand for just two years.

Mu Mu leaves behind a husband and eight-month-old son.

Due to their deaths a rāhui was in place on the river when the men — and many others — went swimming.

Rāhui are usually temporary prohibitions, often put in place over bodies of water when someone has drowned, as a sign of respect. The mauri or life-force of an area is thought be affected when there has been a loss of life.

A rāhui can also be put in place to protect areas from damage, or preserve and replenish marine life.

The ignoring of rāhui has led a group representing 80 iwi to call for greater legal recognition of the practice.