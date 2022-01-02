Searchers recover bodies of two men missing on Manawatū River

Searchers have recovered the bodies of two men who went missing on Manawatū River on Sunday.

Manawatū River. (Source: istock.com)

In a statement, police earlier said they were called to the river after receiving reports of a water incident from the public just after 5.30pm.

"It is believed two men who were swimming in the river near Awapuni are missing," the statement said.

In an update on Sunday evening, police said searchers had recovered the men’s bodies a short time later at a nearby location.

"Police extends its condolences to the men’s families and loved ones."

Meanwhile, St John earlier told 1News they sent one ambulance, one rapid response vehicle and one helicopter to the scene.

"We have been stood down by police and are no longer at the scene. We did not treat or transport any patients," they said.

Police are making inquires in relation to the deaths on behalf of the coroner.

Police also told 1News on Sunday evening they had recovered a body believed to be one of two swimmers who went missing on December 29.

"While formal identification has yet to take place, police believe the body to be the missing 25-year-old woman.

"Police extends its condolences to the woman’s family and loved ones.

The body of an 11-year-old girl, who was also swimming at the time, was recovered on December 31.