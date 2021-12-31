Child's body found in Manawatū River; would-be rescuer missing

An 11-year-old girl’s body has been recovered in the search for two missing swimmers in the Manawatū River, police said on Friday.

The woman who reportedly tried to save her is still missing.

Blae Ler Paw, 11, and Mu Mu, 27. (Source: Supplied)

Police had started their search for the girl and a woman on Wednesday. They reportedly went underwater and failed to surface.

The pair were identified as 11-year-old Blae Ler Paw and a 27-year-old mother Mu Mu, both refugees from Myanmar, by the New Zealand Karen Association.

The association said Mu Mu, who has an eight-month old child, saw Ler Paw get into trouble in the water.

"[Mu Mu] heroically entered the water to assist despite not being a confident swimmer herself."

Police said the search for Mu Mu continues on Friday.

“While formal identification is yet to take place, police believe it to be the body of the 11-year-old girl,” a police spokesperson said.

“Police extend its condolences to the girl's family and loved ones.”

According to the New Zealand Karen Association, a group of refugees travelled to the river on December 29.

Emergency services were notified of the incident near Maxwells Line at about 3.15pm on Wednesday.

The New Zealand Karen Association has started a Givealittle page.