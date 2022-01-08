Two music festivals named as Covid-19 locations of interest

Two summer festivals have been added to the Ministry of Health’s list of locations of interest.

People dancing at a music festival (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

A Drum and Bass festival featuring Netsky and Hybrid Minds in Mount Maunganui, and Hidden Valley in Matakana, north of Auckland were both added on Saturday.

The Drum and Bass festival, which was held on Monday January 3, has been listed as a close contact location.

It comes as two cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Wellington on Saturday, with one case possibly linked to the festival.

While the case was likely not infectious at the time, the Ministry of Health is asking all event attendees to get tested as soon as possible and isolate at home until they receive a negative result.

Anyone who went to Hidden Valley Festival in Matakana, which was held on Sunday January 2, is asked to monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after the event.

If symptoms develop, the Ministry of Health advises people to get a test and stay at home until returning a negative result.