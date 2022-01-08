Two new cases of Covid-19 in Wellington

Two cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Wellington on Saturday, with one case possibly linked to a music festival in the Bay of Plenty.

A health worker with a Covid-19 test tube. (Source: Getty)

The Ministry of Health says a number of locations of interest in Wellington related to the two cases will be shared over Saturday and Sunday.

As of Saturday evening, seven locations and times have been added including Countdown Newtown on two separate occasions.

There is also a possible link by one case to a drum and bass festival.

The festival, held on January 3 at Mount Maunganui, featured Netsky, Hybrid Minds and a number of other DJs.

Anyone who was in Tauranga for the festival is advised to get tested as soon as possible and isolate at home until they receive a negative result.

The Ministry of Health says the case was not likely to be in their infectious period while at the festival, but are asking attendees to be tested as a precaution.

“We note that the festival was held in accordance with the rules for outdoor events under the Covid Protection Framework including the use of vaccine passes for entry,” the Ministry of Health said.

“One of today’s Wellington cases was staying in a large household in the Bay of Plenty while there, and testing of their close contacts is being coordinated today.”

A full update on other cases in New Zealand will be provided in an online update at 1pm on Sunday.