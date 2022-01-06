Man dies day after boat overturns off Pauanui

Source: 1News

A man has died the day after a boating incident which saw a vessel overturn off Pauanui, on the east coast of the Coromandel Peninsula.

"Police extend their sympathies to his family and friends at this very difficult time," police said in a statement on Thursday.

"Police, with support from Maritime NZ, continue to investigate the circumstances that led to the incident. This includes making inquiries in relation to the death on behalf of the Coroner."

Two children also involved in the incident remain at Auckland's Starship Children's Hospital.

They are critical, but stable.

Police on Wednesday said there were five people on board the boat at the time.

Video from the scene shows first aid being provided and a number of Surf Life Saving boats in attendance. People were also in the water steadying the upturned boat.

