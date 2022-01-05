Pair flown to Starship hospital after boat flips at Pauanui

Source: 1News

Two people have been flown to Auckland's Starship Children's Hospital following a boat accident in Pauanui, on the east coast of the Coromandel Peninsula.

Scene of boat accident in the water at Pauanui.

Scene of boat accident in the water at Pauanui. (Source: 1News)

A St John spokesperson told 1News they were called to a water-related incident at Vista Paku shortly after 2.30pm.

The spokespersons said two people have been flown to Starship hospital in Auckland in a critical condition.

One further person was flown to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition and two others were treated at the scene for minor injuries, they said.

Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter said one patient was a boy in a critical condition and another was a woman, believed to be in her 30s, who was in a minor condition.

Police confirmed there were five people on board and all are accounted for and getting medical assistance.

A witness told 1News there were three helicopters at the scene - two Westpac rescue helicopters and another smaller one.

Video from the scene shows first aid being provided and a number of Surf Life Saving boats in attendance. People are also in the water steadying the upturned boat.

New ZealandAccidents

Popular Stories

1

Pair flown to Starship hospital after boat flips at Pauanui

2

NZ needs to do ‘a lot of preparation’ for Omicron - Baker

3

Man dies in 'water-related incident' at Masterton school

4

17 new Covid-19 community cases in NZ today

5

Queen sends letter to toddler who dressed as her on Halloween

Latest Stories

Pair flown to Starship hospital after boat flips at Pauanui

Covid-19 exposure event at Taranaki Base Hospital's ED

Man free after 37 years due to 'sex for lies' false witness

Man dies in 'water-related incident' at Masterton school

NZ needs to do ‘a lot of preparation’ for Omicron - Baker

Related Stories

Man dies in 'water-related incident' at Masterton school

Holiday road toll climbs to 17, police ‘disappointed’

Teen dies after Matamata crash that injured 4 other children

Family remembers 'angel' daughter year on from drowning