Pair flown to Starship hospital after boat flips at Pauanui

Two people have been flown to Auckland's Starship Children's Hospital following a boat accident in Pauanui, on the east coast of the Coromandel Peninsula.

Scene of boat accident in the water at Pauanui. (Source: 1News)

A St John spokesperson told 1News they were called to a water-related incident at Vista Paku shortly after 2.30pm.

The spokespersons said two people have been flown to Starship hospital in Auckland in a critical condition.

One further person was flown to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition and two others were treated at the scene for minor injuries, they said.

Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter said one patient was a boy in a critical condition and another was a woman, believed to be in her 30s, who was in a minor condition.

Police confirmed there were five people on board and all are accounted for and getting medical assistance.

A witness told 1News there were three helicopters at the scene - two Westpac rescue helicopters and another smaller one.

Video from the scene shows first aid being provided and a number of Surf Life Saving boats in attendance. People are also in the water steadying the upturned boat.