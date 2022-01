A man has died at Wellington Hospital following what police describe as a "water-related incident" at a Masterton school on Monday.

St Matthew’s Collegiate School in Masterton. (Source: 1News)

In a statement on Wednesday, police confirmed a 58-year-old man had died following the incident at St Matthew’s Collegiate School.

"Police extends its condolences to the man’s family and loved ones," the statement said.

Police are making inquires in relation to the death on behalf of the Coroner.