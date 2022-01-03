Search resumes for swimmer missing in Waikato River

The search has resumed for a swimmer missing in the Waikato River since Monday afternoon.

The Waikato River in Hamilton. (Source: istock.com)

The person was reported missing shortly after 6pm on Monday, police said.

Initial reports indicate a group of four people had gone into the water but only three returned to shore.

An aerial search for the swimmer was unsuccessful.

Searchers are continuing their efforts by boat and jet ski on Tuesday morning down river towards Claudelands Bridge.

The search will continue until dark.