Search resumes for swimmer missing in Waikato River

Source: 1News

The search has resumed for a swimmer missing in the Waikato River since Monday afternoon.

The Waikato River in Hamilton.

The Waikato River in Hamilton. (Source: istock.com)

The person was reported missing shortly after 6pm on Monday, police said.

Initial reports indicate a group of four people had gone into the water but only three returned to shore.

An aerial search for the swimmer was unsuccessful.

READ MORE: Search underway for missing swimmer in Waikato River

Searchers are continuing their efforts by boat and jet ski on Tuesday morning down river towards Claudelands Bridge.

The search will continue until dark.

New ZealandHamilton and Waikato

Popular Stories

1

Search resumes for swimmer missing in Waikato River

2

NZ seeing five times more temperature extremes than expected

3

Settlement between Epstein, Prince Andrew accuser now public

4

Person trapped after vehicle rolls on SH65 in Buller

5

Two in hospital after water incident in Queenstown

Latest Stories

Hong Kong news site to shut; pro-Beijing lawmakers sworn in

Man sought after indecently assaulting women in Christchurch

Search resumes for swimmer missing in Waikato River

Person trapped after vehicle rolls on SH65 in Buller

Settlement between Epstein, Prince Andrew accuser now public

Related Stories

Police speak to pair after fatal Waikato crash

Person dies in dirt bike crash in Waikato

Man charged after woman critically injured in Taupō stabbing

Person dies in Waikato crash