A search is underway for a swimmer missing in the Waikato River.

The Waikato River in Hamilton. (Source: istock.com)

Emergency services received the report shortly after 6pm on Monday.

It is believed four people had gone into the water and only three have come back to shore.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter had been deployed “immediately” following the report but its search was unsuccessful.

The search is continuing by boat and a jet ski. They are searching down river towards Claudelands Bridge.

The search is expected to continue until dark.