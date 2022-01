A man has died after a motorcycle went off the road in Kaipara, Northland, overnight.

A file image of a police car. (Source: 1News)

The incident occurred on State Highway 12 in Kaihū around 12.20am, police said.

The motorcyclist died at the scene.

His passenger received moderate injuries in the crash and was transported to Whangārei Hospital for treatment.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.