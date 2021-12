Part of State Highway 35 south of Tolaga Bay is closed after a motorcycle crash involving two riders.

State Highway 35 between Thomas and Waihau roads. (Source: Google Maps)

The state highway is closed between the Thomas Rd and Waihau Rd intersections after the crash on Friday evening.

Police say one of the riders is in a critical condition, while the other has moderate injuries.

The road is expected to remain closed for some time.

Motorists are being asked to delay their travel or plan for delays.