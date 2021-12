Part of a state highway in New Plymouth is blocked following a serious crash overnight.

A file image of a police car. (Source: 1News)

It comes after a vehicle collided with a parked vehicle on St Aubyn Street / SH 44 just before 5am, police said.

The road is now blocked at the intersection of Calvert Road, in Lynmouth, while emergency services attend the scene.

Indications are injuries are serious, police said.

Motorists are asked to take alternate routes.