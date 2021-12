Motorists travelling on the North Island's Desert Road are advised to expect delays following a blockage on the highway from overnight.

Desert Road, in the North Island. (Source: istock.com)

A truck broke down in the southbound lane 13km north of Waiouru shortly before 4am on Friday, police said.

The location for the breakdown is described as halfway between Waiouru and the Three Sisters.

The southbound lane is blocked and traffic management is in place.

Efforts are being made to repair the truck but delays are expected for most of the morning.