DJ Dimension speaks out over abusive messages on social media

The British DJ confirmed as New Zealand's first Omicron community case has spoken out after receiving "many comments of hate and abuse" on social media.

UK DJ Dimension posted images of himself at a Waiheke Beach on Christmas Day. (Source: Instagram)

Drum and bass artist Dimension, also known as Robert Etheridge, arrived in the country on a flight from the UK via Doha on December 16 and returned three negative tests before testing positive on December 27, as a result of a day nine test.

In a social media post late on Wednesday night, Dimension confirmed he had tested positive for the Omicron variant while in New Zealand.

He said he was "devastated" by the news.

The musician had been due to headline Rhythm and Alps but withdrew at the last minute alongside fellow UK artist Friction.

Friction took to social media to announce he wouldn't be performing at the festival on Wednesday night after discovering he had been a close contact of a "potential Covid case". He had played at Hidden Lakes Festival in Christchurch on Tuesday.

Later on Wednesday evening, Kiwi duo Lee Mvtthews also announced they were close contacts of Dimension and were heading into self-isolation.

Dimension's announcement on Wednesday came around one hour after the Ministry of Health announced a border-related Omicron case had been out and about in the Auckland CBD on Boxing Day and December 27.

The artist posted images to social media of himself at a Waiheke Island beach on Christmas Day. A Ministry of Health spokesperson told 1News he should not have entered the community before receiving the result of his day nine test.

The musician updated his statement on Thursday morning, saying, "For clarity, photos uploaded on social media on 25th December were taken at a private address which was approved by the Department of Health prior to my arrival".

He said he "felt the need to remove the post in that moment" after receiving "many comments of hate and abuse".

"I want to reiterate my apologies to those who I have inadvertently put at risk as a result of my misunderstandings. I realise the gravity of the situation and I am deeply regretful to those who have been impacted; including members of the public, event organisers and close contacts."

A media conference with Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins will be held at 11am.