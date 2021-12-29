Body found in search for diver missing north of Gisborne

A body has been found in the search for a diver who failed to resurface in Te Araroa, north of Gisborne, on Wednesday.

East Cape Rd, Te Araroa. (Source: Google Maps)

Police say they were notified about 10.30am on Wednesday after the diver failed to surface.

He had been scuba diving off rocks near 566 East Cape Rd.

While formal identification has not yet taken place, police say they believe it to be the missing man.

"Police's thoughts are with the man's family at this time," police said in a statement.

The death will be referred to the coroner.