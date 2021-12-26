Flare-up of Northland scrub fire; helicopters on scene

Source: 1News

There has been a flare-up of the Waiharara scrub fire near Kaimaumau in Northland.

As of 4pm Monday, Fire and Emergency Northland told 1News three helicopters were on standby.

Incident controller John Sutton said about 35 people were on the ground, plus eight machine operators.

Sutton said the fire is still within a contained area, but it's not yet out.

"Heavy smoke has been hampering air operations today, but in other respects the conditions are better than yesterday as the high humidity is reducing the risk of further break-outs from the containment lines."

On Sunday night, fire trucks stood by on State Highway 1 as the fire headed in its direction.

Fire and Emergency said several fire trucks were protecting structures along SH1 and no dwellings are at risk.

A lot of smoke can be seen and residents are being asked to continue to keep windows and doors closed.

People are also being asked to avoid the area if they can.

Anyone experiencing health issues from the smoke is advised to contact Healthline on 0800 611 116.

New ZealandNorthland

Popular Stories

1

Charity fundraising to replace 'broken' mental health facility

2

34 Covid-19 cases to report in NZ community

3

Comedy duo The Inspired Unemployed test positive for Omicron

4

Caution urged after 3 beach deaths on Boxing Day

5

2021 in review: The moments you may have forgotten

Latest Stories

Serious multi-vehicle crash closes SH1 near Warkworth

Uncertainty for US students amid Omicron spread

Record high queries about broadcasters' te reo Māori use

Project underway to determine pollution on Kiwi beaches

New South Wales reports first Omicron Covid death

Related Stories

Person dies in two-car crash on SH1 near Waipu, Northland

Cafe owner abused by man over vaccine pass pleads for help

Man with distinctive facial tattoos wanted by Northland police

Efforts to put out Far North scrub fire into fourth day