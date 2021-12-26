Flare-up of Northland scrub fire; helicopters on scene

There has been a flare-up of the Waiharara scrub fire near Kaimaumau in Northland.

As of 4pm Monday, Fire and Emergency Northland told 1News three helicopters were on standby.

Incident controller John Sutton said about 35 people were on the ground, plus eight machine operators.

Sutton said the fire is still within a contained area, but it's not yet out.

"Heavy smoke has been hampering air operations today, but in other respects the conditions are better than yesterday as the high humidity is reducing the risk of further break-outs from the containment lines."

On Sunday night, fire trucks stood by on State Highway 1 as the fire headed in its direction.

Fire and Emergency said several fire trucks were protecting structures along SH1 and no dwellings are at risk.

A lot of smoke can be seen and residents are being asked to continue to keep windows and doors closed.

People are also being asked to avoid the area if they can.

Anyone experiencing health issues from the smoke is advised to contact Healthline on 0800 611 116.