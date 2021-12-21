Aerial footage shows extent of Northland scrub fire

New aerial footage shows the huge extent of the Northland scrub fire that has burnt more than 2000 hectares of land over the past four days.

Shots from above the blaze on Department of Conservation land in Kaimaumau show how far it has spread and the damage caused.

The footage also shows helicopters dropping buckets of water onto smoking ground to try and contain the fire.

1News understands the fire began as a burnoff which got out of control.

It has seen residents in the village evacuated and Fire and Emergency's Northland district manager, Wipari Henwood, says they may not be able to return until Wednesday.

Ten helicopters, around 30 firefighters and heavy machinery are at the scene on Tuesday.

Henwood said a change in winds in the coming days from westerly to southerly will be "very favourable" for firefighting efforts.

"Hopefully we'll have this fire in a box," he remarked.

"But it will be burning for several weeks."