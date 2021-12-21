Aerial footage shows extent of Northland scrub fire

Source: 1News

New aerial footage shows the huge extent of the Northland scrub fire that has burnt more than 2000 hectares of land over the past four days.

Shots from above the blaze on Department of Conservation land in Kaimaumau show how far it has spread and the damage caused.

The footage also shows helicopters dropping buckets of water onto smoking ground to try and contain the fire.

1News understands the fire began as a burnoff which got out of control.

It has seen residents in the village evacuated and Fire and Emergency's Northland district manager, Wipari Henwood, says they may not be able to return until Wednesday.

Ten helicopters, around 30 firefighters and heavy machinery are at the scene on Tuesday.

Henwood said a change in winds in the coming days from westerly to southerly will be "very favourable" for firefighting efforts.

"Hopefully we'll have this fire in a box," he remarked.

"But it will be burning for several weeks."

New ZealandNorthland

Popular Stories

1

NZ kids able to get Pfizer vaccine from Jan 17

2

Fine, donation for Auckland couple who flew to Wānaka in lockdown

3

International travel free of MIQ delayed to late Feb 2022

4

Massey University announces NZ's Quote of the Year winner

5

Corrections reveals Xmas day menu for those in prison

Latest Stories

Bucket missing from Wellington's Cuba Street fountain found

Waitangi Tribunal finds Govt Covid response actively breached Treaty

NZ kids able to get Pfizer vaccine from Jan 17

Aerial footage shows extent of Northland scrub fire

Latest MIQ room release cancelled due to Omicron situation

Related Stories

Efforts to put out Far North scrub fire into fourth day

No guarantee Northland houses safe from huge scrub fire

Far North scrub fire threatening township began as burn off

33 pilot whales die in Far North mass stranding