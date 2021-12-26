3 deaths at NZ beaches on Boxing Day

Three people have died in separate incidents on beaches on Sunday afternoon.

Police confirmed the death of a woman following a "water-related incident" at Waikanae Beach, Kāpiti.

Waikanae Beach, Kapiti. (Source: istock.com)

Emergency services were called to the scene at about 1.30pm.

Police also reported the death of a man after an "incident" at Karioitahi Beach, southwest of Auckland.

The incident was reported to emergency services shortly after 2pm.

Police declined to give 1News further details about the man's death.

Later on Sunday, another man died in a "water-related incident" at Waiwera Beach, police said.

Another person was taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

The incident was reported to police shortly after 4pm.

Inquiries into the deaths are underway.

It comes after a man died in a water-related incident on Great Barrier Island on Christmas Day.