3 deaths at NZ beaches on Boxing Day

Source: 1News

Three people have died in separate incidents on beaches on Sunday afternoon.

Police confirmed the death of a woman following a "water-related incident" at Waikanae Beach, Kāpiti.

Waikanae Beach, Kapiti.

Waikanae Beach, Kapiti. (Source: istock.com)

Emergency services were called to the scene at about 1.30pm.

Police also reported the death of a man after an "incident" at Karioitahi Beach, southwest of Auckland.

The incident was reported to emergency services shortly after 2pm.

Police declined to give 1News further details about the man's death.

Later on Sunday, another man died in a "water-related incident" at Waiwera Beach, police said.

Another person was taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

The incident was reported to police shortly after 4pm.

Inquiries into the deaths are underway.

It comes after a man died in a water-related incident on Great Barrier Island on Christmas Day.

New ZealandAccidentsWellington

Popular Stories

1

Gangs and guns: ‘Seeing stuff here that you have never seen before’

2

3 deaths at NZ beaches on Boxing Day

3

Flat Bush standoff: Resident films police negotiating with man

4

3 Waters: Letters between mayors, Mahuta show strained relationship

5

3 members of K-pop sensation BTS test Covid-positive

Latest Stories

New South Wales sets new daily Covid case record

Flare-up of Waiharara fire in Northland

Shopping centres around NZ bustling on Boxing Day

3 members of K-pop sensation BTS test Covid-positive

Gangs and guns: ‘Seeing stuff here that you have never seen before’

Related Stories

Shopping centres around NZ bustling on Boxing Day

Drivers urged to take care as holiday road toll rises to 5

Good Sorts: Wellington superhero carrollers sing for charity

Two dead in separate crashes on Christmas day