Police urge Kiwis to take care on the roads over holidays

Police are asking drivers to be extra careful when driving this holiday period after multiple deaths on New Zealand’s roads recently.

Police patrol a Covid-19 checkpoint at the intersections of East Coast Road and Miranda Road in rural north Waikato.

Ten people have died on the roads in the past week, eight people since Monday alone, say police.

"There will be a significant increase in traffic volume over the next four to five days across New Zealand, which increases the crash risk, due to people driving on unfamiliar roads, more alcohol being consumed and drivers being fatigued," police say in a statement.

Police will have a visible presence on New Zealand roads over summer, taking enforcement action where necessary, they say.

"Speed, alcohol, distraction and unrestrained drivers and passengers are still the cause of death and serious injury" says Assistant Commissioner Bruce O’Brien.

Drivers have the responsibility to keep their passengers, other road users, and themselves safe this holiday period, police say.

They are asking Kiwis to be patient on the roads, "We’d rather you arrive alive than not at all".

In the early hours of Thursday morning a pedestrian died in a crash involving a car in Taupō and later in the morning people were injured in a crash in Auckland involving two cars and a bus.

As of 8am this morning, 310 people have died on New Zealand roads in 2021.