Pedestrian dies after crash involving car in Taupō

A pedestrian has died following a crash involving a car in Taupō in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Emergency services responded to the crash on Broadlands Road shortly after 1.15am.

The pedestrian has died as a result and police are now appealing for sightings or dashcam footage of a man walking on Broadlands Road between midnight and 1.30am.

Police are making inquiries in relation to the death on behalf of the coroner, who will release the finding in due course.

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to contact 105 and quote job number P049046921.

Information can also be given anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

