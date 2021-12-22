Eight injured in crash between bus, cars in Auckland

Source: 1News

Eight people have been injured following a crash between two cars and a bus in Auckland’s Pt Chevalier on Thursday morning.

Ambulance (file picture).

Ambulance (file picture).

In a statement, police said the second vehicle had gone into the first, then a bus crashed into the second vehicle on Great North Rd.

"The drivers of one of the vehicles has been transported to hospital with moderate injuries, no other significant injuries have been reported," police said.

St John was also in attendance and said one person suffered serious injuries, while seven had minor injuries.

New ZealandAccidentsAuckland

Popular Stories

1

Eight injured in crash between bus, cars in Auckland

2

Omicron could force more changes to contact tracing system

3

Body found in Wellington Harbour confirmed as Jack Skellet

4

Parents of actor Alicia Witt found dead in their home

5

Melbourne father killed daughter for getting married

Latest Stories

Police urge Kiwis to take care on the roads over holidays

NBA postpones two games as Covid cases soar in league

Body found in Wellington Harbour confirmed as Jack Skellet

Ghislaine Maxwell jury don't reach verdict after 2nd day

Fast5 netball world series back, NZ to host for three years

Related Stories

Police urge Kiwis to take care on the roads over holidays

Body found in Wellington Harbour confirmed as Jack Skellet

Man critically injured after 'exiting' moving vehicle in Palmerston North

Pedestrian dies after crash involving car in Taupō