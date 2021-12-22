Eight injured in crash between bus, cars in Auckland

Eight people have been injured following a crash between two cars and a bus in Auckland’s Pt Chevalier on Thursday morning.

Ambulance (file picture).

In a statement, police said the second vehicle had gone into the first, then a bus crashed into the second vehicle on Great North Rd.

"The drivers of one of the vehicles has been transported to hospital with moderate injuries, no other significant injuries have been reported," police said.

St John was also in attendance and said one person suffered serious injuries, while seven had minor injuries.