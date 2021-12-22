Kiwi sailors Maloney, Meech moving on to 'next chapter'

Olympic silver medallists Alex Maloney and Molly Meech have decided to move on from sailing, opting to embark on a "new chapter" in their lives.

Alex Maloney and Molly Meech on the podium after winning silver in the Womens 49erFX class. (Source: Photosport)

The pair have had a stellar career in the 49erFX class, winning gold at the 2013 world championships and a bronze four years later.

They also took home silver at the Rio Olympics in 2016 but after a tough 2021 campaign in Tokyo, the pair have decided to move on from the sport.

"After a period of reflection, we have decided it’s now time for a new chapter,” the pair said on their shared Instagram account.

"It’s been such a cool journey with many highs, lows, successes and challenges.

"We will look back on the last 10 years sailing together with good memories and pride about how we operated as a team. Growing up together through the beginning of our 20s and then onto a second campaign, we have learnt so much and have formed a friendship for life!"

Maloney and Meech finished 12th in Tokyo, meaning they didn't get to take part in the medal race.

Regardless, the pair are thankful for their journey.

"We’d like to thank everyone who has been a part of our two campaigns. A special mention to our coaches, Nathan Handley and Jim Maloney, and to the many expert coaches who shared gems of knowledge along the way.

"We are both still deciding what’s next and will look forward to updating you with future plans.”