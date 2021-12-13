Ardern praises 'huge work' from Northlanders on vaccine rates

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has acknowledged what she says is "huge work" on vaccine uptake from those in the Northland region, despite lower numbers compared to the rest of New Zealand.

Northland is set to stay at Red due to its lower vaccination rate, while other regions in Red will move to the Orange setting of the traffic light system on December 30.

Ardern made the announcement at the post-Cabinet address on Monday.

As of Sunday, Northland sat at 81 per cent fully vaccinated. The general population sits at 89 per cent.

On keeping Northland at Red, Ardern said the region was still about 4000 people shy of meeting the 90 per cent first dose target.

"It makes sense to be most cautious where we have the lowest vaccination," she said.

“I do want to acknowledge the huge work that has been undertaken in Northland and the enormous progress that has been made there too."

She said it was “right to be cautious” over the region’s settings.

"This does not mean of course that people who do not fulfil the requirements in Auckland around either being fully vaccinated or tested cannot move into Northland, of course they continue to be able to."

Ardern said the next review into the traffic light system settings will be in the week of January 17.