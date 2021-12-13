Ardern praises 'huge work' from Northlanders on vaccine rates

Source: 1News

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has acknowledged what she says is "huge work" on vaccine uptake from those in the Northland region, despite lower numbers compared to the rest of New Zealand.

Northland is set to stay at Red due to its lower vaccination rate, while other regions in Red will move to the Orange setting of the traffic light system on December 30.

Ardern made the announcement at the post-Cabinet address on Monday.

As of Sunday, Northland sat at 81 per cent fully vaccinated. The general population sits at 89 per cent.

On keeping Northland at Red, Ardern said the region was still about 4000 people shy of meeting the 90 per cent first dose target.

"It makes sense to be most cautious where we have the lowest vaccination," she said.

“I do want to acknowledge the huge work that has been undertaken in Northland and the enormous progress that has been made there too."

She said it was “right to be cautious” over the region’s settings.

"This does not mean of course that people who do not fulfil the requirements in Auckland around either being fully vaccinated or tested cannot move into Northland, of course they continue to be able to."

Ardern said the next review into the traffic light system settings will be in the week of January 17.

New ZealandNorthlandCoronavirus Pandemic

Popular Stories

1

MetService: 'Uncertainty' over track of tropical cyclone Ruby

2

GP's failed cancer diagnosis contributes to woman's death

3

Young boy who died in Napier sea named

4

Nurse investigated over online threats to attack vax buses

5

All of NZ except Northland to enter Orange December 30

Latest Stories

CERT NZ says new cyber threat being 'actively exploited'

Canterbury farmer converts diesel tractor to electric

Northland NYE festival postponed as region remains at Red

Māori, Pasifika the target of Auckland vaccination drive

Parker has 'no doubts' before rematch after eye-opening camp

Related Stories

Checkpoint stickers for Northland border run out a day early

Covid-19: Checkpoint stickers for Northland border snapped up

Police at Auckland's borders 'running out of steam'

Hundreds of Northland jobs at risk due to vaccine mandate