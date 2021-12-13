All of NZ except Northland to enter Orange December 30

All of New Zealand - except Northland - will move to Orange in the traffic light system on December 30 at 11.59pm.

Orange traffic light. (Source: istock.com)

Northland is set to stay at Red due to its vaccination rate. As of Sunday, this sat at 81 per cent fully vaccinated. The general population sits at 89 per cent.

The decision means Auckland, Taupō and Rotorua Lakes Districts, Kawerau, Whakatane, Ōpōtiki Districts, Gisborne District, Wairoa District, Rangitikei, Whanganui and Ruapehu Districts will move to Orange in two and a half weeks.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern made the announcement at the post-Cabinet address on Monday.

The next traffic light review will be on January 17.

On keeping Northland at Red, Ardern said the region was still about 4000 people shy of meeting the 90 per cent first dose target.

"It makes sense to be most cautious where we have the lowest vaccination," she said.

Ardern said she "fully anticipated" Northland would move to Orange at some stage.

On not moving any area to Green, Ardern said that was "only for now through the transition period".

She noted that Green did let vaccinated and unvaccinated gather in high risk areas, and said it was "important to maintain confidence" with people through the transition.

On December 3, the rest of the North Island moved to Orange, as well as the whole of the South Island, after the country changed from the alert level system to the traffic light system.

If you have a My Vaccine Pass

Orange - There are no limits on gathering sizes at home or out and about. Everything’s open, though there may be some spots which have a capacity limit based on that 1m rule, like public facilities such as libraries and pools, as well as retail and educational institutes.

If you don't have a My Vaccine Pass

Orange - Hospitality’s still completely contactless, though you can now have 50 people around at your place and at gatherings out and about.

The ban on hairdressers, beauty salons, gyms and events is also still in place.

