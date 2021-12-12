NZR enforce vaccine certificates for 2022 rugby season

New Zealand Rugby have enforced a Covid-19 "directive" for the 2022 season, stating anyone involved in 15-a-side teenage and senior community competitions will require vaccination certificates.

(Source: istock.com)

NZR announced in a statement on Monday they had made the decision to allow community rugby to go ahead unhindered by the Covid-19 Protection Framework created by the Government.

The governing body noted that at the Red setting of the framework, 15-a-side rugby would not be able to go ahead without use of vaccination certificates due to the 25-person limit on gatherings that are in place. With certificates, 100 people can gather for a game.

NZR General Manager Community Rugby Steve Lancaster said the decision provided the rugby community with a level of certainty ahead of the 2022 season and was backed by the 26 provincial unions.

“We’ve taken the time to review the Government and Sport New Zealand’s guidance and what’s clear is that vaccine certificates will be needed for fifteen-aside competitions to play with minimal disruption," Lancaster said.

“Over the past couple of seasons the rugby community has dealt with a lot of challenges and cancellations.

"This decision gives some early certainty and will reduce the impact on teenage and senior competitions when there’s unexpected moves between traffic light settings in 2022.”

Lancaster said both NZR and the provincial unions were committed to ensuring rugby could still be provided for all New Zealanders though, including those without vaccine certificates.

“New Zealand Rugby continues to support the rugby community getting vaccinated as the best way to protect everyone against Covid-19," he said.

But we’re also mindful that rugby is our national game, it brings people together and remains a huge part of our communities.

“We want to see rugby available to all New Zealanders so we’ll work with the Provincial Unions to provide other rugby offerings that follow the health and safety guidance and comply with the Government’s framework.

"There’s a range of options available - like sevens and 10s – that work within traffic light settings and we’ll know more about what that looks like early next year.”

Lancaster added further guidance on how Small Blacks rugby and rugby for players aged five to 11 years old will be issued early in 2022.

Last week, College Sport Auckland mandated the same condition for their 2022 competitions, saying the health and safety of all those involved had to come first.