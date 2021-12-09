Covid jabs becoming compulsory for college sport in Auckland

The governing body which takes care of secondary school sporting competitions in Auckland has mandated a condition that everyone involved must be fully vaccinated for Covid-19 in 2022.

Players shake hands after a schoolboy rugby match between St Kentigern and St Peters. (Source: Photosport)

College Sport Auckland said in a statement on Thursday afternoon they're introducing a "condition of eligibility" for all athletes and staff in their competitions next year.

From January 10, 2022, students and staff who want to be involved with Auckland secondary school sanctioned sporting competitions need to be fully vaccinated, CEO Mark Barlow said.

“Before making this decision CSA had consulted with Principals and received overwhelming support for such a step.

"While this follows School Sport NZ’s approach, the CSA Board wanted to provide early assurance and direction to students and schools in Auckland.

"The health and safety of anyone involved with a sanctioned secondary school sport in Auckland is a primary obligation that CSA takes seriously,” Barlow said.

College Sport Auckland is involved in a wide range of sports in the region from major codes such as rugby union, football, netball and cricket.

It also oversees cultural sports such as waka ama, ki o rahi and kilikiti.

College Sport Auckland board chair Tim O'Connor said Covid-19 is still an ongoing risk in the community which is why the decision was needed.

"The addition of the new Bylaw pertaining to COVID-19 vaccinations gives all our schools clarification and certainty before the start of 2022 sporting competitions,” O'Connor said.

According to the Ministry of Health, approximately 92 per cent of eligible people aged 12-19 have had at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to date.