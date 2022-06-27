Ian Foster, assistant, and two key All Blacks test positive for Covid

Patrick McKendry
By Patrick McKendry, Digital Sport Reporter
Source: 1News

The All Blacks camp have been struck by a huge Covid setback, with head coach Ian Foster, assistant coach John Plumtree and midfielders David Havili and Jack Goodhue testing positive.

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster (Source: Photosport)

The diagnosis was announced on Monday morning. The first of three Tests against Ireland is at Eden Park on Saturday.

All four will now be in isolation and are out for the weekend. An obvious conclusion to be made is that others within the 35-player squad and management may also test positive and that the All Blacks will be reviewing their Covid protocols.

It's understood that none of the four have had Covid previously and that no other members of the squad are isolating.

Only four others in the group have not had Covid, it's understood.

Havili and Goodhue’s Crusaders’ teammate Braydon Ennor has been brought into the squad as cover. Either Havili or Goodhue were good chances to start the first test in the No.12 jersey alongside Rieko Ioane.

Quinn Tupaea is now highly likely to claim the second-five position, with the uncapped Roger Tuivasa-Sheck a chance for a bench role.

Foster said he was confident the All Blacks would cope with the disruption.

“We’ve had a plan for this happening, and it’s a great opportunity for the wider coaching group and the senior players, who will be highly motivated to step up,” he said.

"We have learned how to cope with the unexpected, like everyone has over the past couple of years. I will still be working alongside the coaches and team via Zoom and I have huge faith in the coaching group and the players."

"We have structures in place and everyone is working together."

More to come.

RugbyAll BlacksCovid-19

