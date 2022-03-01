Women's Super Rugby Aupiki competition hit by positive Covid tests

Source: 1News

The women's Super Rugby Aupiki competition has been hit by positive Covid tests.

Blues and Chiefs players during last year's first ever Super Rugby women's fixture.

Blues and Chiefs players during last year's first ever Super Rugby women's fixture. (Source: Photosport)

1News understands several players across more than one team are positive ahead of the first matches on Saturday.

The inaugural season had already been reduced to a two-week tournament in Taupō.

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) confirmed clubs are managing cases, but they say this shouldn't impact the start of the competition.

Last week, NZR decided to relocate the four Super Rugby Aupiki squads to Taupō to ensure the competition's inaugural season can take place.

The condensed schedule saw matches scheduled on Saturday 5 March, Thursday 10 March, Tuesday 15 March and the final on Sunday 20 March.

